DNB MARKETS Upgrades Atlas Copco AB (LSE:0XXV)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Atlas Copco AB (LSE:0XXV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.04% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB is 178.67 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 135.08 GBX to a high of 243.42 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 108.04% from its latest reported closing price of 85.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Copco AB is 140,277MM, a decrease of 20.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XXV is 0.24%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 135,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,329K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XXV by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,979K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,784K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XXV by 13.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,662K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,565K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XXV by 1.18% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 7,560K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,149K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XXV by 1.12% over the last quarter.

