DNB MARKETS Upgrades Atlas Copco AB (ATLPF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Atlas Copco AB (OTCPK:ATLPF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB is $19.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.53 to a high of $26.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of $19.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Copco AB is 156,371MM, a decrease of 11.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLPF is 0.58%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 455,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 56,267K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,982K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 14.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,350K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,384K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 0.28% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 30,308K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,935K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 1.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,977K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,724K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 13.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,047K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,907K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLPF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

