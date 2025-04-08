DNB MARKETS Upgrades Atlas Copco AB (ATLCY)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Atlas Copco AB (OTCPK:ATLCY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.54% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Copco AB is $17.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.38 to a high of $24.11. The average price target represents an increase of 5.54% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Copco AB is 156,371MM, a decrease of 11.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Copco AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLCY is 0.28%, an increase of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.80% to 551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 27.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLCY by 47.51% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 244K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 52.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLCY by 85.34% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.