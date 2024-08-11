DNB MARKETS Upgrades A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (AMKBY)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, DNB MARKETS upgraded their outlook for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (OTCPK:AMKBY) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,821.40% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is $255.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$222.70 to a high of $837.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2,821.40% from its latest reported closing price of $8.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 56,822MM, an increase of 15.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 207.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKBY is 0.06%, an increase of 8.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.71% to 216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 41.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 46K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 42.34% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 69.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 57.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.