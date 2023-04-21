DNB MARKETS Maintains Topdanmark A (XCSE:TOP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DNB MARKETS maintained coverage of Topdanmark A (XCSE:TOP) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOP by 4.99% over the last quarter.

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOP by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 327K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOP by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOP by 16.31% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 67.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOP by 106.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topdanmark A. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOP is 0.22%, an increase of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 3,591K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.