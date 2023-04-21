DNB MARKETS Maintains Sinch AB (STO:SINCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DNB MARKETS maintained coverage of Sinch AB (STO:SINCH) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IVES - ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF holds 185K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINCH by 144.48% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,406K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINCH by 50.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,939K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RISEX - Domini International Opportunities Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 410K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINCH by 136.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinch AB. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 43.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SINCH is 0.10%, an increase of 232.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.62% to 83,186K shares.

