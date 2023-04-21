DNB MARKETS Maintains Danske Bank A (DANSKE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, DNB MARKETS maintained coverage of Danske Bank A (DANSKE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMTM - iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 37.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANSKE by 62.74% over the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 254K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANSKE by 5.00% over the last quarter.

MOTI - VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 60.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANSKE by 19.78% over the last quarter.

EFAX - SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DANSKE by 36.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danske Bank A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DANSKE is 0.40%, an increase of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 68,666K shares.

