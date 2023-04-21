DNB MARKETS Maintains Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DNB MARKETS maintained coverage of Chr Hansen Holding A (XCSE:CHR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Allocation VP Initial holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 42.74% over the last quarter.

DMXF - iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 2.17% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 48.87% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 56.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 13.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chr Hansen Holding A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.31%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 14,265K shares.

