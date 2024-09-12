DNB Markets Initiates Coverage of Navigator Holdings (NVGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, DNB Markets initiated coverage of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Navigator Holdings is $21.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of $15.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navigator Holdings is 508MM, a decrease of 9.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navigator Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVGS is 0.56%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.80% to 21,648K shares. The put/call ratio of NVGS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,442K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,350K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company.

Steinberg Asset Management holds 1,160K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 892K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 15.35% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 826K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of Handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing a safe, efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties.

