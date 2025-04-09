DNB MARKETS Downgrades Sandvik AB (BIT:1SAND)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, DNB MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Sandvik AB (BIT:1SAND) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandvik AB. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SAND is 0.20%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 100,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,522K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,032K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SAND by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,936K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,204K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SAND by 15.93% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,421K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SAND by 11.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,724K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,646K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SAND by 3.89% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,596K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SAND by 4.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.