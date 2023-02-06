DNB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.31, changing hands as low as $14.20 per share. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNB's low point in its 52 week range is $11.23 per share, with $20.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.21.

