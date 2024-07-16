DNB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.19, changing hands as high as $10.25 per share. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.68 per share, with $12.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.16.

