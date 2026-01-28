DNB CARNEGIE Upgrades Sandvik AB (SDVKF)

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, DNB CARNEGIE upgraded their outlook for Sandvik AB (OTCPK:SDVKF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.23% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sandvik AB is $34.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.46 to a high of $42.35. The average price target represents an increase of 58.23% from its latest reported closing price of $21.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sandvik AB is 122,170MM, an increase of 1.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandvik AB. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDVKF is 0.23%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.79% to 96,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,931K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,607K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKF by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,276K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,077K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDVKF by 1.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,984K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,851K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKF by 13.86% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 6,689K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKF by 14.43% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,414K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,590K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKF by 15.25% over the last quarter.

