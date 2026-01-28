DNB CARNEGIE Upgrades NIBE Industrier AB (NDRBF)

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, DNB CARNEGIE upgraded their outlook for NIBE Industrier AB (OTCPK:NDRBF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIBE Industrier AB is $4.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.77 to a high of $7.89. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NIBE Industrier AB is 47,828MM, an increase of 17.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIBE Industrier AB. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 10.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDRBF is 0.08%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.95% to 89,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,082K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,195K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 12.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,081K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,008K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 13.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,006K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,780K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 4.63% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,183K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,071K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 6.31% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,534K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 9.99% over the last quarter.

