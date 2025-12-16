DNB CARNEGIE Maintains Surgical Science Sweden AB (SUSRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DNB CARNEGIE maintained coverage of Surgical Science Sweden AB (OTCPK:SUSRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Surgical Science Sweden AB is $17.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.56 to a high of $22.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of $13.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Surgical Science Sweden AB is 1,075MM, an increase of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgical Science Sweden AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUSRF is 0.09%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 4,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,271K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSRF by 5.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 213K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUSRF by 1.35% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 118K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUSRF by 1.55% over the last quarter.

