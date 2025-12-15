DNB CARNEGIE Maintains ASSA ABLOY AB (ASAZF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, DNB CARNEGIE maintained coverage of ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCPK:ASAZF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.24% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for ASSA ABLOY AB is $38.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.63 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 30.24% from its latest reported closing price of $29.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ASSA ABLOY AB is 137,121MM, a decrease of 10.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASSA ABLOY AB. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAZF is 0.44%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 162,139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,091K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,779K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 11,140K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,440K shares , representing a decrease of 56.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 41.35% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 10,660K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,509K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,758K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 5.79% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 8,620K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.