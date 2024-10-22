DNB Bank upgraded to Buy from Hold at Pareto

Pareto upgraded DNB Bank (DNBBY) to Buy from Hold with a NOK 245 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DNBBY:
- DNBBY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 212 from NOK 208 at Citi
- DNB Bank price target lowered to NOK 220 from NOK 225 at JPMorgan
- DNB Bank initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
- DNB Bank initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.