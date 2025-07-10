DNB Bank Scheduled to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

DNB Bank ASA DNBBY is slated to announce second-quarter 2025 results tomorrow.

In the last reported quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock reported an increase in net interest income (NII), as well as loan and deposit balances. However, a rise in total operating expenses was a headwind.

Major Factors Expected to Impact DNBBY’s Q2 Results

NII: In the second quarter of 2025, average interest rates were relatively lower, resulting in lower deposit margins. Given this, the NII is likely to have been under pressure for Nordic banks like DNBBY in the quarter to be reported.

Further, overall lending activity improved across regions in the second quarter of 2025. This is likely to have aided DNBBY’s loan growth in the quarter.

Fee Income: Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the second quarter of 2025 were impressive than previously expected. Markets plunged in early April after Trump announced sweeping tariffs, rattling business confidence. But as trade demands eased and policy direction became clearer, deal-making activities resumed in the last month of the quarter.

Hence, growth in DNBBY’s IB revenues (accounts for 83% of total commission and fees as of March 31, 2025) is expected to have been modest in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the increased uncertainty has led to lower market levels. This is likely to have impacted the asset under management and asset management fees for DNBBY.

Expenses: Higher personnel expenses, employee benefits and restructuring costs are expected to keep the expense base elevated in the second quarter.

