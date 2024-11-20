DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 250 from NOK 246 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on DNB Bank (DNBBY) to NOK 250 from NOK 246 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 229 from NOK 212 at Citi
- DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 237 from NOK 228 at Morgan Stanley
- DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 230 from NOK 220 at JPMorgan
- DNB Bank downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
- DNB Bank downgraded to Sell from Hold at Danske Bank
