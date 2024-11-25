DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 245 from NOK 237 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Gulnara Saitkulova raised the firm’s price target on DNB Bank (DNBBY) to NOK 245 from NOK 237 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

