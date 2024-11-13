DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 237 from NOK 228 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on DNB Bank (DNBBY) to NOK 237 from NOK 228 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
