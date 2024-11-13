DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 237 from NOK 228 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on DNB Bank (DNBBY) to NOK 237 from NOK 228 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DNBBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.