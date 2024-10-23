DNB Bank price target raised to NOK 230 from NOK 220 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on DNB Bank (DNBBY) to NOK 230 from NOK 220 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
