$DNA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,631,777 of trading volume.

$DNA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DNA:

$DNA insiders have traded $DNA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E. DMYTRUK (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,813 shares for an estimated $51,916 .

. STEVEN P. COEN (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,976 shares for an estimated $18,941.

$DNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $DNA stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DNA Government Contracts

We have seen $122,123,212 of award payments to $DNA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

