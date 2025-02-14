$DNA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,631,777 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DNA:
$DNA Insider Trading Activity
$DNA insiders have traded $DNA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK E. DMYTRUK (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,813 shares for an estimated $51,916.
- STEVEN P. COEN (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,976 shares for an estimated $18,941.
$DNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $DNA stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,474,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,313,915
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,360,646 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,389,264
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,050,271 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,559,708
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. added 820,202 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,684,646
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 786,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,406,625
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD removed 610,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,977,449
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 596,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,859,682
$DNA Government Contracts
We have seen $122,123,212 of award payments to $DNA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TRAVELER-BASED GENOMIC SURVEILLANCE: $54,930,849
- TRAVELER-BASED GENOMIC SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM: $53,725,682
- AIRPORT GENOMIC TESTING: $7,784,961
- DARPA ICE CONTROL FOR COLD ENVIRONMENTS (ICE): $2,144,841
- TEST SURGE AND DATA SHARING MULTIPLE AWARD IDIQ: $1,236,101
