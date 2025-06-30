Stocks
DNA

$DNA stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 30, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$DNA stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,743,626 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DNA:

$DNA Insider Trading Activity

$DNA insiders have traded $DNA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK E. DMYTRUK (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,125 shares for an estimated $38,023.
  • STEVEN P. COEN (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,429 shares for an estimated $21,667.

$DNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $DNA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DNA Government Contracts

We have seen $120,084,477 of award payments to $DNA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

