$DNA stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNA stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,494,196 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DNA:
$DNA Insider Trading Activity
$DNA insiders have traded $DNA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK E. DMYTRUK (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,125 shares for an estimated $38,023.
- STEVEN P. COEN (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,429 shares for an estimated $21,667.
$DNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $DNA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,000
- PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO removed 2,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,752
- HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC removed 1,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,820
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 575 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,646
- C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD removed 5 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49
$DNA Government Contracts
We have seen $120,084,477 of award payments to $DNA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TRAVELER-BASED GENOMIC SURVEILLANCE: $54,930,849
- TRAVELER-BASED GENOMIC SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM: $53,725,682
- AIRPORT GENOMIC TESTING: $7,774,961
- TEST SURGE AND DATA SHARING MULTIPLE AWARD IDIQ: $1,236,101
- DARPA ICE CONTROL FOR COLD ENVIRONMENTS (ICE): $1,191,941
