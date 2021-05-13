DMTK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of DermTech Inc (Symbol: DMTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.15, changing hands as low as $28.95 per share. DermTech Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DMTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DMTK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.64 per share, with $84.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.