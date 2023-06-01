DMG Mori (TYO:6141) Price Target Increased by 9.60% to 2,952.90

The average one-year price target for DMG Mori (TYO:6141) has been revised to 2,952.90 / share. This is an increase of 9.60% from the prior estimate of 2,694.26 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 3,465.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.28% from the latest reported closing price of 2,357.00 / share.

DMG Mori Maintains 3.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in DMG Mori. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6141 is 0.17%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 8,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6141 by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 786K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6141 by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 732K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 677K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 507K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6141 by 12.22% over the last quarter.

