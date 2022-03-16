DMG Mori offers Russian staff other jobs if they don't support invasion

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - German machine tool maker DMG Mori GILG.DE has stopped doing business in Russia and is offering staff there positions elsewhere if they distance themselves from the invasion of Ukraine in writing, the company said on Wednesday.

Some employees have already accepted such offers, Chief Executive Christian Thoenes said.

The company, Europe's biggest machine tool makers, stopped supplying machines, spare parts, components and services to Russia on Feb. 24 and paid back deposits to customers, Thoenes said.

Russia, where DMG has about 200 employees, accounts for less than 2% of the company's revenues.

