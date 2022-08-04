Markets

DMG MORI H1 Profit Rises; Sales Revenues Up 20%

(RTTNews) - DMG MORI reported that its first half earnings after tax increased to 71.8 million euros from 28.3 million euros, prior year. EBIT improved by 141% to 101.6 million euros. EBIT margin doubled to 9.1% compared to 4.5%.

Sales revenues increased by 20% to 1.12 billion euros. Order intake rose by 34% to 1.68 billion euros.

DMG MORI increased the order intake and free cash flow forecasts for the financial year 2022. The company is now planning order intake of around 2.7 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of around 2.5 billion euros. Sales revenues are expected to be around 2.3 billion euros. EBIT is expected to be unchanged at around 180 million euros.

