News & Insights

Markets

DMG MORI AG Q1 Profit Declines, Sales Revenues Up 4%; Confirms FY Forecasts

April 26, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DMG MORI AG reported first-quarter profit after tax of 32.0 million euros, down 19% from last year. EBIT was 44.2 million euros, down 21%. EBIT margin was at 7.5% compared to 10.0%.

First quarter sales revenues were 586.2 million euros despite the continued difficult materials and logistics situation and were 4% higher than the previous year. Order intake was 787.4 million euros, 9% below last year.

DMG MORI AG confirmed the forecasts for the full year. Order intake is expected to reach around 2.45 billion euros. The company estimates sales revenues of around 2.35 billion euros. The company expects EBIT of around 170 million euros. Free cash flow is to be around 80 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.