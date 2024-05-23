DMG Blockchain’s Revenue Soars, Profitability Holds

DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSE:DMGI) has released an update.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. reported a significant 31% year-over-year revenue increase to $10 million in Q2 2024, marking a second consecutive quarter of profitability with a slight net income gain. Despite a 22% decrease in Bitcoin mined from the previous quarter, the company’s operational cash flow grew by 19% to $4.5 million. The firm is on track to expand its mining capacity with new Bitmain T21 miners, aiming for 1.7 EH/s by June and setting sights on exceeding 2 EH/s in the future.

