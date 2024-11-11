DMG Blockchain Solutions achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance

DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF) has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. This rigorous standard is designed to protect client data by verifying that a service provider’s systems and processes meet the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, giving clients added confidence in the company’s approach to security and regulatory compliance. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that DMG provides enterprise-level security for customer data secured in DMG’s Terra Pool. The independent SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by an authorized third-party auditor, provided DMG with a verified compliance attestation, confirming that the company’s security controls and processes meet these stringent requirements. With this attestation, DMG demonstrates its commitment to operational excellence and data security best practices, reflecting the company’s focus on supporting client trust and satisfaction across its services. DMG has purchased Bitmain S21 Hydro miners for slightly below $15 per TH/s to fill its first one-megawatt hydro mining container. At 16 J/TH, this first tranche of hydro miners represents the most efficient miners in DMG’s mining fleet and should produce 63 PH/s. These hydro miners are expected to be received at DMG’s Christina Lake facility near the end of the calendar year when the Company anticipates it will have received and installed its six one-megawatt hydro containers. DMG expects to order, receive and install the hydro miners for the remaining five one-megawatt hydro containers in early calendar 2025.

