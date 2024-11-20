DMG Blockchain accelerates growth with new 5-megawatt hydro miner purchase

DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF) announces the expansion of its mining operations with the purchase of Bitmain hydro miners for a total of 5 megawatts of hydro mining containers. These advanced hydro miners, which boast an efficiency of 15 J/TH at a cost of $15/TH/s, represent an investment of approximately US$5 million.

