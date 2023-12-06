DME's Nov crude oil deliveries hit highest in over 5 years

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) recorded in November the highest physical deliveries of Omani crude oil since September 2018, the bourse said on Wednesday in a statement, with more than 24 million barrels to be delivered in January 2024.

The DME Oman crude futures are a physically settled contract that serve as a Middle East benchmark used by the region's national oil companies as part of their export pricing formulas.

A total of 20 billion barrels of Omani crude oil have traded on the exchange since inception in June 2007, while 3 billion barrels have been delivered via the DME's physical delivery mechanism over the same period, it said.

For the first half of 2023, trading volumes and physical deliveries at DME rose 15% and 18%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

"These records underline the increased appetite for customers to hedge, trade and get their crude oil delivered through DME," said Raid Al-Salami, managing director at DME.

"Our consistent growth in volumes highlights... the trust granted by major crude oil producers in the region to price their crude exports to the East of Suez market."

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.