DMC Receives $10.18/shr Buyout Proposal From Steel Connect

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM), a holding company, Monday announced the receipt of a non-binding $10.18 per share in cash proposal from Steel Connect for all remaining shares of DMC's common stock.

Shares of DMC Global are increasing by 9% in the pre-market trading.

DMC's board of directors will review the proposal.

