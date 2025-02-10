News & Insights

DMC Receives $10.18/shr Buyout Proposal From Steel Connect

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM), a holding company, Monday announced the receipt of a non-binding $10.18 per share in cash proposal from Steel Connect for all remaining shares of DMC's common stock.

Shares of DMC Global are increasing by 9% in the pre-market trading.

DMC's board of directors will review the proposal.

In the pre-market trading, DMC Global is 8.59% higher at $8.60 on the Nasdaq.

