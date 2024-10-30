News & Insights

Stocks

DMC Mining’s Strategic Acquisitions in Guinea

October 30, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Ltd. has announced its acquisition of two significant projects in Guinea, which could potentially transform its portfolio with the Firawa Uranium-Rare Earth Element project and the Labé Uranium project. The company is extending the closing date for its Public Offer due to temporary administrative closures in Guinea, which are aimed at improving mining permit processes. Share re-quotation on the ASX is anticipated later in November, pending the completion of these acquisitions.

For further insights into AU:DMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.