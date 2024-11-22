News & Insights

DMC Mining Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 22, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its recent Annual General Meeting were passed by a significant majority. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and leadership team. Investors and market watchers might see this as a positive sign for the company’s future performance.

