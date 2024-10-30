DMC Mining Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Challenges

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Ltd. reported a net cash decrease of $36,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by operational costs and limited cash inflow from financing activities. The company saw a net outflow of $225,000 from operations and minor investments, only partially offset by $197,000 from financing activities. Despite the cash challenges, DMC Mining remains focused on its exploration and evaluation endeavors.

