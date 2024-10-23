DMC Mining Extends Public Offer Amid Guinea Delays

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Ltd. has extended its public offer closing date to 15 November 2024 due to a temporary shutdown of the Guinean mining authority for system upgrades. This extension, caused by the government’s push for improved mining sector efficiency and transparency, also delays the issuance of key exploration licenses for DMC’s Firawa and Labé projects. Investors should note this development as it may impact the company’s timeline for project advancement.

