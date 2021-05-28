DMC Global's (NASDAQ:BOOM) Wonderful 401% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

It hasn't been the best quarter for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 401%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

DMC Global wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years DMC Global saw its revenue grow at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. However, the share price gain of 38% during the period is considerably stronger. It might not be cheap but a (long-term) growth stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BOOM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 28th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between DMC Global's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for DMC Global shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 413%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that DMC Global has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 85% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 39%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DMC Global better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for DMC Global you should know about.

