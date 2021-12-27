DMC Global's (BOOM) 60% Stake Buyout in Arcadia to Aid Earnings

DMC Global Inc. BOOM yesterday announced that it acquired a 60% stake in Vernon, CA-based Arcadia Inc. in a cash and stock transaction valued at $282.5 million. The deal for the stake acquisition was declared by DMC Global on Dec 17.



Shares of DMC Global gained 3.66% yesterday, ending the trading session at $40.82.



Privately held, Arcadia is a supplier of architectural building products in the United States. It operates the commercial architectural products business through Arcadia Inc., the commercial interiors business through Wilson Partitions, and the residential business through Arcadia Custom. Products offered include windows, interior and exterior framing systems, interior partitions, and curtain walls.



In the trailing 12 months ended Sep 30, 2021, Arcadia's revenues totaled $245.7 million and its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were $54.6 million.

Of the total $282.5 million acquisition price, DMC Global paid $262 million in cash and the rest $20.5 million were settled through its stock. The cash portion of the buyout was funded through the company's cash and marketable securities, and $150 million raised through the senior credit facility. Its total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is now 2.79.



Notably, DMC Global intends to buy the rest 40% stake in Arcadia in a three-year period (put and call option). The floor valuation for the 40% stake acquisition is set at $187.1 million. The total value for the acquisition of 100% stake in Arcadia is $469.6 million for DMC Global.



The addition of Arcadia to the portfolio will boost DMC Global's product and service offerings, the size of the addressable market, and team strength by 850 skilled employees. Expansion in the architecture products markets will help DMC Global double sales and boost margins. Arcadia will operate as a standalone business under DMC Global.



DMC Global anticipates earnings accretion in the first year of the Arcadia buyout.

With a market capitalization of $764 million, DMC Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Supply-chain-related woes and travel restrictions are worrisome for the company.

In the past three months, DMC Global's shares have gained 9.2% against the industry's decline of 15.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DMC Global's earnings per share is pegged at 16 cents for 2021 and 74 cents for 2022, reflecting declines of 27.3% and 12.9% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. The consensus estimate for the fourth quarter of 2021 of 2 cents has declined 33.3% over the past 60 days.

