DMC Global Starts Strategic Alternative Process For DynaEnergetics And NobelClad Including Sale

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) announced on Monday that its Board has started evaluating strategic alternatives for its DynaEnergetics and NobelClad businesses including sale.

David Aldous, DMC's chairman, said, "Both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad are valuable, industry-leading businesses with strong margin profiles. However, the Board and management team are aligned with the view expressed by many DMC shareholders that the Company should seek to simplify its portfolio."

The Board is set to assess different strategic, business, and financial alternatives for DMC's DynaEnergetics and NobelClad businesses, including potential options such as a sale, merger, business combination, or strategic investment.

The Board has not set any timeline to complete the process.

