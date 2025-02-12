DMC Global Rejects Steel Connect Acquisition Proposal, Highlights Business Stabilization and Growth Potential

DMC Global Inc. rejects Steel Connect's acquisition proposal, citing undervaluation and highlighting positive business developments and future potential.

Quiver AI Summary

DMC Global Inc. has rejected a non-binding acquisition proposal from Steel Connect, which offered to buy outstanding shares at $10.18 each, deeming it insufficient and undervaluing the company's potential for future growth. The board believes the proposal does not adequately reflect the turnaround at Arcadia, led by former president Jim Schladen, nor the operational improvements being made at DynaEnergetics. DMC's management is focusing on future value creation, having secured an extension of their obligations related to their Arcadia joint venture, which is anticipated to benefit stakeholders by reducing debt more favorably over time. Additionally, the company is in search of a new CEO as it continues to stabilize and expects fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA to exceed previous guidance. The board maintains that Steel Connect has not engaged sincerely in discussions and emphasizes the importance of the initiatives currently in progress for the benefit of all shareholders.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA are anticipated to exceed the high end of the guidance range, indicating stabilization and positive momentum for the Company.

The rejection of Steel Connect's proposal protects stockholders from an undervaluation of DMC’s long-term value creation potential, including ongoing initiatives at Arcadia and DynaEnergetics.

DMC successfully negotiated an extension related to its obligations under the Arcadia joint venture, providing optionality to reduce debt and refinance at a more favorable time for stockholders.

The Board is actively searching for a new CEO, demonstrating a commitment to long-term leadership and strategic direction for the Company.

Potential Negatives

The rejection of Steel Connect's proposal may create prolonged uncertainty and potential volatility for DMC's stock as it highlights an ongoing conflict regarding company valuation and strategic direction.

The significant drop in the proposal price from $16.50 per share initially to $10.18 indicates a lack of confidence from potential investors, which could impact overall market perception and trust in DMC's management.

The press release emphasizes management’s need for recruiting a new CEO, which can suggest instability within the leadership structure at a time when the company is trying to improve its business outlook.

FAQ

What was Steel Connect's proposal to DMC Global?

Steel Connect proposed to acquire DMC shares at $10.18 per share in cash, which DMC's Board deemed undervalued the company.

Why did DMC reject Steel Connect's proposal?

DMC's Board rejected the proposal because it undervalued the company's business and failed to account for future growth opportunities.

How are DMC's businesses performing currently?

DMC's fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA are expected to exceed the high end of guidance, indicating stabilization and positive performance.

What recent changes have occurred at DMC's Arcadia division?

Arcadia has refocused on its core operations and improvement initiatives after the return of former president Jim Schladen.

What actions is DMC taking regarding its CEO position?

DMC has commenced a search for a new CEO, aiming for long-term leadership stability and growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $BOOM stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Steel Connect proposal undervalues DMC and denies stockholders participation in the Company’s emerging value creation opportunity









Fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed high end of guidance range and demonstrate stabilization of the Company







BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) (“DMC” or the “Company”) today rejected a non-binding proposal from Steel Connect to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, not already owned by Steel Connect, for $10.18 per share in cash (the “Proposal”).





DMC’s board of directors (the “Board”) considered the Proposal in consultation with its legal and financial advisors and in accordance with its fiduciary duties. After considerable review and deliberation, the Board determined the Proposal undervalues DMC’s business and its potential to drive future risk-adjusted value for all stockholders.







The reasons for the Board’s rejection of the non-binding Proposal include the following:











The Steel Connect Proposal fails to compensate stockholders for the turnaround at Arcadia and its long-term value creation potential.



DMC recently recruited back Arcadia’s former president, Jim Schladen, to lead the business. With Mr. Schladen’s return, Arcadia has refocused on its core commercial operations while stabilizing and developing an improvement plan for its high-end residential products. As a regional architectural building products leader based in the Los Angeles metro area, Arcadia is uniquely positioned to participate in the long-term reconstruction of many neighborhoods destroyed by the recent wildfires in Southern California.















The Steel Connect Proposal fails to compensate stockholders for any cyclical improvement at DynaEnergetics and proactive steps taken during 2024 to strengthen the business.



DynaEnergetics, the world’s leading supplier of factory-assembled well-perforating systems, is subject to cyclical downturns in the energy industry, which can temporarily overshadow otherwise strong operating fundamentals. Over the past several months, DynaEnergetics has made significant progress automating its North American manufacturing center, with cost benefits that will be largely realized in the first half of 2025. DynaEnergetics also has completed a substantial value engineering initiative for its flagship DynaStage system. These improvements will be particularly valuable in North America’s unconventional oil and gas industry, which favors technology leaders and is expected to benefit from an improved economic setting and more energy-friendly regulatory environment.















The Board believes Steel Connect has repeatedly attempted to advance its interests over those of DMC’s stockholders.



Steel Connect has proposed an investment in DMC to fund its obligations under its Arcadia joint venture in exchange for shares of an identical preferred stock instrument and substantial representation on the Board. The Board determined that the terms proposed would destroy value for DMC stockholders and enable Steel Connect to gain effective control of DMC without paying an appropriate premium while diluting DMC’s stockholders. Rather than accepting Steel Connect’s terms, DMC successfully negotiated an extension of its obligations in respect of the “put option” under the Arcadia joint venture until no earlier than September 6, 2026, providing the Company with significant optionality to reduce debt for the benefit of all existing stockholders and refinance on potentially more favorable terms at the appropriate time.















DMC’s business is stabilizing, CEO search efforts are underway, and DMC’s value creation path is becoming clear.



The Company expects fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA to exceed the high end of its guidance range. The Board, with the assistance of a recognized executive search firm, commenced a process to recruit a new CEO for the long term. The Proposal undervalues DMC and its future value creation prospects. The Proposal would capture the upside of the important initiatives in progress or recently completed, that is due to all of the Company’s stockholders.















From the time of its initial proposal to acquire the Company for $16.50 per share, to the delivery of its latest proposal for $10.18 per share, Steel Connect has repeatedly demonstrated it is not serious about engaging in good faith with DMC.



Despite the Company’s efforts to engage with Steel Connect, it has never submitted an actionable proposal to the Board. Steel Connect has received an extraordinary level of access and opportunity to conduct due diligence on DMC. Steel Connect’s claims to the contrary are factually inaccurate.











Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.







Advisors







BofA Securities is acting as financial advisor to DMC. Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. are acting as DMC’s legal advisors, Sodali & Co. is acting as its strategic stockholder advisor, and Gagnier Communications LLC is its strategic communications advisor.







About DMC Global







DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit:



HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM



.







Safe Harbor Language







This news release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company, including the expectation that fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA will exceed the Company’s prior guidance range, the potential benefits of Arcadia’s improvement initiatives and its opportunities to participate in reconstruction efforts following the recent fires in Los Angeles, the cost benefits of DynaEnergetics’ automation and product redesign initiatives, and the potential benefits of a more energy-friendly regulatory environment. All of these statements are based on management’s expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and other factors outside of the Company’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company and its financial results is available in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections within the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents that the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







CONTACT:









Investors:







Geoff High





Vice President of Investor Relations





303-604-3924







Media:







Riyaz Lalani or Dan Gagnier





Gagnier Communications





416-305-1459







DMCGLOBAL@GAGNIERFC.COM





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.