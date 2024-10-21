DMC Global to no longer market DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, will not sell

DMC also announced it is no longer actively marketing DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Since announcing strategic review processes for both businesses in January, the company has reviewed and considered sales, mergers and other strategic combinations. However, given the challenges of the last several months for DMC, including macroeconomic factors such as weakness and volatility in the energy market, the board believes that prioritizing stability, simplification and internal improvement will better serve DMC’s stockholders than selling these businesses at the present time.

