News & Insights

Stocks
BOOM

DMC Global to no longer market DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, will not sell

October 21, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DMC also announced it is no longer actively marketing DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Since announcing strategic review processes for both businesses in January, the company has reviewed and considered sales, mergers and other strategic combinations. However, given the challenges of the last several months for DMC, including macroeconomic factors such as weakness and volatility in the energy market, the board believes that prioritizing stability, simplification and internal improvement will better serve DMC’s stockholders than selling these businesses at the present time.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.