Markets
BOOM

DMC Global Names Eric Walter CFO - Quick Facts

January 20, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) said that it has appointed Eric Walter as chief financial officer. The appointment will be effective the day after DMC files its 2022 Form 10-K, which is expected on or around February 24, 2023.

Walter will succeed CFO Michael Kuta, who has been appointed as DMC's interim co-CEO with DMC board member David Aldous.

Walter joins DMC with more than 30 years of financial experience and spent the past five years with Jacobs (J). From 2020 to 2023, he was CFO of the People & Places Solutions business, Jacob's largest division. Previously, he was vice president and corporate controller of Veritiv (VRTV).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.