DMC Global Names Eric Walter CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) said that it has appointed Eric Walter as chief financial officer. The appointment will be effective the day after DMC files its 2022 Form 10-K, which is expected on or around February 24, 2023.

Walter will succeed CFO Michael Kuta, who has been appointed as DMC's interim co-CEO with DMC board member David Aldous.

Walter joins DMC with more than 30 years of financial experience and spent the past five years with Jacobs (J). From 2020 to 2023, he was CFO of the People & Places Solutions business, Jacob's largest division. Previously, he was vice president and corporate controller of Veritiv (VRTV).

