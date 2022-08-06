DMC Global Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.4% to US$21.75 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and earnings both coming in very strong. Revenues were 13% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$166m, while the company also delivered a surprise statutory profit, against analyst expectations of a loss. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:BOOM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for DMC Global from three analysts is for revenues of US$596.4m in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. DMC Global is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.10 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$596.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.10 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$37.33, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DMC Global at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that DMC Global's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 81% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect DMC Global to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple DMC Global analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for DMC Global that you need to be mindful of.

