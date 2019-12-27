DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BOOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 525% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.15, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOOM was $45.15, representing a -41.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.68 and a 34.66% increase over the 52 week low of $33.53.

BOOM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). BOOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.64. Zacks Investment Research reports BOOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 70.05%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

