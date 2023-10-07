DMC Global (FRA:DM5) Price Target Increased by 11.67% to 36.20

The average one-year price target for DMC Global (FRA:DM5) has been revised to 36.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.67% from the prior estimate of 32.41 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.84 to a high of 37.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.30% from the latest reported closing price of 11.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in DMC Global. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DM5 is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 18,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,710K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DM5 by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,124K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing a decrease of 27.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DM5 by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 778K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DM5 by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 642K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DM5 by 3.82% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 639K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DM5 by 3.36% over the last quarter.

