DMC Global Extends Arcadia Put Option Timeline

DMC Global ( (BOOM) ) has issued an announcement.

DMC Global Inc. has extended the timeline for its put option on Arcadia Products, delaying the obligation to purchase the remaining 40% stake until after September 6, 2026. This move provides DMC with the flexibility to address financial challenges, stabilize business performance, and focus on strategic growth plans. The amendment helps DMC manage potential equity dilution and leverage issues while aiming to enhance Arcadia’s operational levels and overall financial performance.

