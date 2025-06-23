Markets
BOOM

DMC Global Executive Chairman James OLeary Agrees To Serve As CEO In Addition To His Current Role

June 23, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) said on Monday that James OLeary has agreed to serve as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his role as Executive Chairman.

OLeary has been serving as DMC Global's interim CEO since November 29, 2024 following the retirement of then CEO, Michael Kuta.

Previously, OLeary was Chairman of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. prior to its 2021 merger with Builders FirstSource. He also served as CEO of Kaydon Corporation, a maker of highly engineered industrial products, which was sold to a strategic industry peer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BOOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.