DMC Global Executive Chairman James OLeary Agrees To Serve As CEO In Addition To His Current Role

(RTTNews) - DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) said on Monday that James OLeary has agreed to serve as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his role as Executive Chairman.

OLeary has been serving as DMC Global's interim CEO since November 29, 2024 following the retirement of then CEO, Michael Kuta.

Previously, OLeary was Chairman of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. prior to its 2021 merger with Builders FirstSource. He also served as CEO of Kaydon Corporation, a maker of highly engineered industrial products, which was sold to a strategic industry peer.

